 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: TV Umpire Comes To Smriti Mandhana's Rescue After Being Given Out By On-Field Umpire In 1st T20I vs England

Updated: 31 January 2020 12:20 IST

Smriti Mandhana was given out by the on-field umpire but the TV umpire intervened to overturn the decision.

Watch: TV Umpire Comes To Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana scored 15 runs in the first T20I vs England. © Screengrab from video posted on cricket.com.au

Smriti Mandhana was saved by the TV umpire in the ongoing first Twenty20 International (T20I) between Indian women's cricket team and England in Canberra on Friday. In the second over of India's chase, Smriti Mandhana edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. Amy Ellen Jones initially caught the ball but as she was rolled over and was in the process of getting up, the ball which was not in full control of the wicketkeeper, popped out of the left glove. The on-field umpire gave Smriti Mandhana out and as she was about to cross the boundary line, the TV umpire intervened and overturned the decision in favour of the Indian batter. The ICC took to Twitter to share the video of the dropped chance. 

In the match, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited England to bat at the Manuka Oval.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad struck twice in two overs to send Amy Ellen Jones and Danielle Wyatt and leave England at nine for two.

Heather Knight then scored a half-century along with a handy contribution from Tammy Beaumont to take her side to a challenging total of 147 for eight.

In reply, India got off to a flying start scoring 22 runs in the first two overs.

Natalie Sciver struck in her first over to eventually send back Mandhana for 15 and give England their first breakthrough.

Shafali Verma failed to capitalise on the good start she got as she was sent packing by England captain Heather Knight for 30.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a 20-ball 26 before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt in the 11th over.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 42 and finished the game with a six off Katherine Brunt in the last over to help India register a five-wicket win.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women England Women England Women Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Heather Knight Katherine Brunt Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India Women defeated England Women by five wickets in the 1st T20I
  • Smriti Mandhana was given out caught behind in the second over
  • TV Umpire intervened and overturned the decision
Related Articles
India Women vs England Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From Front As India Beat England By 5 Wickets
India Women vs England Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From Front As India Beat England By 5 Wickets
"Revenue We Get Is Through Men
"Revenue We Get Is Through Men's Cricket": Smriti Mandhana On Gender Pay Gap
Mithali Raj Demoted To Grade B As BCCI Announces Women
Mithali Raj Demoted To Grade B As BCCI Announces Women's Contract List
Smriti Mandhana Named In ICC Women
Smriti Mandhana Named In ICC Women's ODI, T20 Teams Of The Year
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
West Indies vs India: Smriti Mandhana Beats Virat Kohli, Becomes 2nd Fastest Indian To Complete 2,000 ODI Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.