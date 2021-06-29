The Indian women's cricket team on Tuesday moved from Bristol to Taunton - the venue for their second ODI against England Women. The squad was in Bristol, where the two teams played the one-off Test match and the first ODI, which the hosts won comfortably. The Indian cricket board took to Twitter to share a video of the team's "travel day". "#TeamIndia move from Bristol to Taunton for the second WODI against England," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote along with the video.

#TeamIndia move from Bristol to Taunton for the second WODI against England #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lEgEfyQ5Sp - BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2021

In the video, ODI captain Mithali Raj can be seen presenting an autographed bat to the general manager of the hotel where they stayed in Bristol. The team members are also seen signing other cricketing gear.

Bags packed, they then head out to the bus.

In Taunton, they arrive at a scenic villa.

England Women beat India Women in the first ODI on Sunday by eight wickets. The second ODI will be played on Wednesday. The teams will then head to Worcester for the third and final ODI.

They will also face off in a three-match T20I series after the ODIs are concluded.

The tour had started with the one-off Test in Bristol, which ended in a draw, with Shafali Verma hitting twin half-centuries - the youngest woman to do so on debut.

During the first ODI, Shafali Verma also became the youngest Indian to play all three formats of the game.