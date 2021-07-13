Harmanpreet Kaur-led India on Monday were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second women's T20I in Hove. Phil Whitticase of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kaur's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," stated an official ICC release.

On-field umpires Ian Blackwell and Paul Baldwin, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Tim Robinson levelled the charge.

Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Match in the second T20I against England on Sunday, sparked a collapse which helped India stage a comeback in the series.

A late comeback by the spinners comprising Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Deepti helped India defeat England by eight runs in the second T20I.

India and England will next play in the third and final T20I on Wednesday.