England and West Indies will fight it out on what looks set to be a fascinating fifth and final day of the first Test in their three-match series. After Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley looked to put England in a comfortable position on Day 4, Jason Holder broke their 98-run stand by removing Ben Stokes just before he could reach his half-century. Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel then ran through England's batting order as the hosts finished the day on 284-8 in their second innings. England will begin the fifth day with a lead of 170 runs, as the match that marks the return of international cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic nears its conclusion. With a draw looking unlikely, both teams will look to grab the win and take the lead in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates of England Vs West Indies 1st Test, straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton: