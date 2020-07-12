England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Updates: England 313 All Out, West Indies Need 200 Runs To Win
England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: England were bowled out for 313 runs in their second innings as Shannon Gabriel picked up a five-wicket haul.
England and West Indies will fight it out on what looks set to be a fascinating fifth and final day of the first Test in their three-match series. After Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley looked to put England in a comfortable position on Day 4, Jason Holder broke their 98-run stand by removing Ben Stokes just before he could reach his half-century. Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel then ran through England's batting order as the hosts finished the day on 284-8 in their second innings. England will begin the fifth day with a lead of 170 runs, as the match that marks the return of international cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic nears its conclusion. With a draw looking unlikely, both teams will look to grab the win and take the lead in the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Updates of England Vs West Indies 1st Test, straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton:
1st Test, The Wisden Trophy, 2020, Jul 08, 2020
England lead by 199 runs
- 16:17 (IST)The West Indies openers are out in the middle!Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell walk out to bat, James Anderson to start the proceedings with the ball for England.
- 16:15 (IST)West Indies need 200 runs to win!West Indies will come out to bat, chasing 200 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series.
- 16:14 (IST)England are all out!England are all out for 313 and Jofra Archer is the last man to be dismissed.
- 16:06 (IST)FOUR!Jofra Archer takes the aerial route and gets a boundary off Shannon Gabriel. England's lead is now 199 runs.
- 16:00 (IST)FOUR!James Anderson flicked that towards the fine-leg boundary to get off the mark. England lead by 193 runs with a wicket in hand.
- 15:56 (IST)WICKET!Shanon Gabriel strikes as Mark Wood departs for 2. He was looking to cut the ball but only managed to get a top-edge straight into the hands of Shane Dowrich. England 303/9.
- 15:50 (IST)FOUR!Jofra Archer comes down the track and whacks it through the cover region for a boundary. England's total goes past 300.
- 15:49 (IST)Bowling change!Jason Holder has brought himself into the attack and he replaces Alzarri Joseph.
- 15:45 (IST)Four Byes!Shanon Gabriel misses his line and the keeper couldn't collect the ball down the leg side. Four bonus runs for England. The hosts now lead by 183.
- 15:42 (IST)FOUR!Jofra Archer gets an outside, but fortunately for him, the ball went into the gap and away towards a boundary.
- 15:40 (IST)Gabriel beats the outside edge!Shanon Gabriel, after a couple of loosener, beats the outside edge of Mark Wood's bat with an out-swinger.
- 15:34 (IST)Two runs off the over!Alzarri Joseph bowled the first two deliveries on the pads but soon found his line and kept things quiet. England lead by 172 runs.
- 15:15 (IST)Weather update!The weather in Southampton will be a bit overcast during the day but according to the weather reports, rain won't play spoil sport on the final day of the first Test.
- 14:41 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to the fifth and final day of the first Test between England and West Indies. The match that marked the return of international cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic has been an exciting one, with great contest between bat and ball through the four days that we have seen so far.