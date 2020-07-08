Rain delayed the start on Wednesday of the first Test between England and the West Indies at Southampton, the first international match since March. The eagerly anticipated fixture marks the sport's global return from months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown. But as the players warmed up on the outfield under grey skies, there was sufficient rain for the Ageas Bowl pitch to remain fully covered and prevent the toss taking place at 0930 GMT as scheduled. No spectators will be allowed to attend the three-Test series, which concludes with two matches at Old Trafford. Players and officials are staying at on-site hotels to stop the spread of COVID-19, with bowlers unable to use saliva to shine the ball as a health measure. International travel restrictions mean that, for the first time since 2002, both on-field umpires came from one of the competing teams, with English officials Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth in the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)

