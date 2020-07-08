England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Cricket Updates: Rain Stops Play After Shannon Gabriel Removes Dom Sibley
England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: England and West Indies will face off in the first Test to restart international cricket after a three-month hiatus.
Rain delayed the start on Wednesday of the first Test between England and the West Indies at Southampton, the first international match since March. The eagerly anticipated fixture marks the sport's global return from months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown. But as the players warmed up on the outfield under grey skies, there was sufficient rain for the Ageas Bowl pitch to remain fully covered and prevent the toss taking place at 0930 GMT as scheduled. No spectators will be allowed to attend the three-Test series, which concludes with two matches at Old Trafford. Players and officials are staying at on-site hotels to stop the spread of COVID-19, with bowlers unable to use saliva to shine the ball as a health measure. International travel restrictions mean that, for the first time since 2002, both on-field umpires came from one of the competing teams, with English officials Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth in the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:49 (IST)Rain is backRain stops play after three overs. England are 1/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease.
- 18:41 (IST)WICKET!Shannon Gabriel strikes in his first over to castle Dom Sibley. England are 0/1 in 1.4 overs.
- 18:37 (IST)Maiden over to start withEnd of the first over! Kemar Roach starts with a maiden over. Spectators glued with TV sets will have to wait a little more for first runs after a long COVID-19 hiatus.
- 18:34 (IST)England begin proceedingsRory Burns and Dom Sibley will start the proceedings for England. Kemar Roach will open the attack for the West Indies.
- 18:33 (IST)Players take a kneePlayers take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.
- 18:24 (IST)Why no Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes?"Tough decision with Broad and Woakes. But we feel that we can have an extra dimension with the pace of Wood and Archer. To be fair, he wished me very well on my big day. Very proud but my main focus is to get the win," stand-in skipper Ben Stokes says at the toss.
- 18:15 (IST)West Indies Playing XIWest Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Jason Holder (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
- 18:12 (IST)England Playing XIEngland Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson
- 18:02 (IST)TOSS!England have won the toss and opted to bat against the West Indies in the first Test.
- 17:54 (IST)Possible Toss and start timeThe first Test of the bio-secure series between England and the West Indies might start at 6:30 PM IST, if the rain allows toss at 6 PM IST.
- 17:45 (IST)Covers are offCovers are coming off and we might see an inspection soon.
- 17:04 (IST)LUNCH!Early lunch has been taken. There's no rain at the moment and we hope it doesn't rain before we come back for action.
- 16:41 (IST)Pitch inspectionThe next inspection of the pitch has been scheduled at 5:40 PM IST, only in case of an early lunch at 5 PM IST.
- 16:37 (IST)Early lunch?There might be an early lunch at 5 PM IST in case rain doesn't allow the game to start.
- 16:28 (IST)Rain update!The update is not so good though. The dark clouds are still hovering over The Rose Bowl and the field is yet to be ready for toss.
- 15:45 (IST)Covers are backThe covers are back in place as it started drizzling again.
- 15:39 (IST)Rain stoppedThe rain has stopped in Southampton. The weather looks good enough for toss.
- 15:32 (IST)And the wait continues...We are already past 3:30 PM IST, the scheduled start time for the first Test. We will have to wait a little more for the international cricket to resume after the COVID-19 hiatus.
- 15:11 (IST)Toss delayed!The wait for international cricket continues as the toss has been delayed at Southampton.
- 14:57 (IST)Toss coming up soonThe toss is set to happen in three minutes. Ben Stokes and Jason Holder are leading their respective teams
- 14:56 (IST)Hello and welcome!England and West Indies will soon kick off the first match to mark the resumption of international cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic