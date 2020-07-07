International cricket will finally make its return on Wednesday as England host the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series. This will be the first time international stars will return to the cricket field since March 2 following the coronavirus lockdown. The series will be played in a bio-secure environment and will also see the saliva ban be put into effect for the first time international cricket. The matches will also have no spectators with the series being a completely behind-closed-doors affair. The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, while Old Trafford in Manchester will host the next two Tests -- both venues selected because they have on-site hotels. Ben Stokes will captain England in the first Test in the absence of Joe Root while Jason Holder will lead the West Indies outfit.

When will the England vs West Indies 1st Test match start?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be start on July 8, Wednesday.

Where will the England vs West Indies 1st Test match be played?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs West Indies 1st Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)