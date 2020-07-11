England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Updates: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley Start Cautiously, Keep West Indies At Bay
ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: Rory Burns and Dom Simbley batted cautiously and kept the West Indies fast bowlers at bay in the opening one hour of morning session.
England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley started cautiously and kept the West Indies bowlers at bay in the opening hour of the morning session on Day 4 in Southampton on Saturday. The duo batted sensibly without taking too much of a risk and completed the 50-run stand for the opening wicket. Earlier on Day 3, Ben Stokes' four wickets helped England bowl out the West Indies for 318, giving away a first-innings lead of 114 runs. For the visitors, Shane Dowrich and Kraigg Brathwaite scored half-centuries while Roston Chase also chipped in with a knock of 47 to put the West Indies in command of the Test match. Apart from the England captain, James Anderson picked up three wickets. England's off-spinner Dom Bess also managed to get two crucial wickets for his side on a day that saw nine wickets fall. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live updates between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 4 straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton.
1st Test, The Wisden Trophy, 2020, Jul 08, 2020
England trail by 50 runs
- 16:51 (IST)Maiden Over!West Indies skipper Jason Holder bowls another maiden over. This was third maiden over in a row by the West Indies.
- 16:47 (IST)Maiden Over!Another maiden over from the West Indies spinner Roston Chase as he bowls six consecutive dot balls to Dom Sibley.
- 16:44 (IST)Maiden Over!Jason Holder bowls a maiden over as Rory Burns plays all his deliveries with great caution.
- 16:40 (IST)Play resumes after drinks break!Roston Chase begins the proceedings after the drinks break and gives away just one run. Moreover, he hasn't been able to trouble any of the England openers as he would have liked.
- 16:33 (IST)Drinks break!Things looking very comfortable for England's opening batting pair. They have not put a foot wrong so far in this session. However, we have seen the pitch behaving rather awkwardly on a few occasions already and that must be a sign of worry for the visitors as they are the ones who have to bat last on this surface.
- 16:24 (IST)Four!An inside edge from Dom Sibley's bat races away to the fine leg fence. Sibley was done by ball's awkward as he didn't expect it to bounce that much.
- 16:17 (IST)Four!Jaosn Holder offers too much width outside off stump and Rory Burns cuts it behind point for a cracking boundary. With that he also brings up the 50-run stand for the opening wicket.
- 16:16 (IST)Double bowling change!The West Indies skipper Jason Holder, who is in dire need of wickets, has brought himself into the attack.
- 16:12 (IST)Bowling Change!Roston Chase comes into the attack ahead of West Indies skipper Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.
- 16:03 (IST)Four!Rory Burns punches the ball down the ground, beats the mid-on fielder and the ball races away to the fence, giving him another boundary.
- 15:58 (IST)Four!Dom Sibley joins in his partner and collects his first boundary of the day. Gabriel bowled it on the pads and Sibley wasn't going to miss that and he flicked it nicely in the gap on the leg side.
- 15:57 (IST)Four!First boundary of Day 4. Shannon Gabriel bowls wide of off stump and Rory Burns leans forward and drives it in front of the square on the off side for first boundary of the day.
- 15:52 (IST)England openers play with caution!England openers have started from where their finished yesterday and are more cautious in their approach.
- 15:37 (IST)Burns on strike!Dom Sibley takes a quick single to bring Rory Burns on the strike who will be facing the his first delivery on Day 4.
- 15:33 (IST)Just one run from the first over on Day 4!Dom Sibley takes a single on the last ball of the over to retain the strike. England 16/0.
- 15:29 (IST)Play about to begin on Day4!England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are out in the middle and Kemar Roach will start the proceedings for the West Indies.
- 15:21 (IST)West Indies lost nine wicket on Day 3!England skipper Ben Stokes led from the front and picked up four wickets, restricting West Indies to 318 runs in the first innings. Here's how West Indies batsmen got out on Day 3.
- 15:14 (IST)England openers' cautious approach!England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley batted cautiously in the final session and remained unbeaten as the hosts brought down the West Indies lead to 99 runs. Burns was not out on 10 while Sibley was unbeaten on five.
- 15:10 (IST)West Indies finished Day 3 on top!The West Indies batsmen dominated the play on Day 3 and put their team ahead with a crucial 114-run lead in the first innings. However, now their bowlers who bowled brilliantly in the first innings have a huge task on their hands as England trail them by 99 runs and have all 10 wickets in hand.
- 15:00 (IST)Weather update!Just like yesterday, we will see bright sunshine in Southampton for the remaining two days as well. England will look for a better show with the bat than what they produced in the first innings.
- 14:47 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between England and the West Indies.