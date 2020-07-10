The West Indies' two overnight batsmen Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite batted patiently to keep England bowlers at bay in the opening hour's play on Day 3. England started off with Mark Wood and James Anderson who both created some half chances. Anderson made a huge LBW shout early on against Brathwaite and convinced Ben Stokes to go upstairs but the replay showed there was no bat or gloves involved and England ended up losing one of their reviews. On Day two, West Indies captain Jason Holder claimed his career best figures of six for 42 as the visitors bowled out England for 204. In reply, the West Indies got off to a cautious start and the opening pair put on 43 runs before James Anderson struck to send back John Campbell for 28. Kraigg Brathwaite, not out on 20, and Shai Hope, batting on 3, saw the day off before bad light forced early stumps in Southampton on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live score updates between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton.