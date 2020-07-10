England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Dom Bess Removes Shai Hope To End Solid West Indies Stand
ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: Dom Bess got England the first breakthrough of the day as he removed Shai Hope for 16.
The West Indies' two overnight batsmen Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite batted patiently to keep England bowlers at bay in the opening hour's play on Day 3. England started off with Mark Wood and James Anderson who both created some half chances. Anderson made a huge LBW shout early on against Brathwaite and convinced Ben Stokes to go upstairs but the replay showed there was no bat or gloves involved and England ended up losing one of their reviews. On Day two, West Indies captain Jason Holder claimed his career best figures of six for 42 as the visitors bowled out England for 204. In reply, the West Indies got off to a cautious start and the opening pair put on 43 runs before James Anderson struck to send back John Campbell for 28. Kraigg Brathwaite, not out on 20, and Shai Hope, batting on 3, saw the day off before bad light forced early stumps in Southampton on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live score updates between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3 straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton.
1st Test, The Wisden Trophy, 2020, Jul 08, 2020
West Indies trail by 81 runs
- 16:58 (IST)Bowling Change!England skipper Ben Stokes has brought himself into the bowling attack as the hosts look for a couple of quick wickets to get back in the game.
- 16:54 (IST)Back to back boundaries!Shamarh Brooks starts Dom Bess' new over with back to back boundaries. He has quickly moved to 18 off just 17 balls.
- 16:50 (IST)Four!Jofra Archer errs in his line, not by much, but Shamarh Brooks makes the most of it as he glances it towards fine-leg fence for his second boundary.
- 16:48 (IST)50 for Brathwaite!Kraigg Brathwaite cuts the ball past point to reach a well-deserved half-century.
- 16:44 (IST)Four!A freebie from Jofra Archer and new batsman Shamarh Brooks plays it straight down the ground to get off the mark with a boundary.
- 16:38 (IST)Bess removes Hope!Dom Bess gives England the breakthrough as he removes Shai hope who hands a simple catch to Ben Stokes in the first slip. He departs after scoring 16 runs.
- 16:33 (IST)LBW appeal... Given! It's a No-ball!Jofra Archer traps Shai Hope right in front, height is in question and the batsman after having a word with his partner decided to send it upstairs. Ohhh god... Archer what have you done... all the hard work goes in vain as the replay shows it's a no-ball. Hope survives.
- 16:28 (IST)100 up for West Indies!Shai Hope flicks a Dominic Bess delivery towards mid-wicket and completes a single, bringing up 100 runs on board for the visitors.
- 16:27 (IST)Edge and four!Jofra Archer once again troubles Shai hope with his tight line and length. The ball came in sharply to him and opened him up completely as he tried to play it towards the leg side but only managed a thick outside edge and it flew past the slip cordon and rolled over third-man fence.
- 16:17 (IST)Bouncer from Archer!Jofra Archer bowls a great bouncer to Shai Hope who ducks but the ball clips his back and falls safe. No harm done!
- 16:11 (IST)Spinner comes into the attack!It's a double bowling change from the England skipper Ben Stokes as he has introduced off-spinner Dominic Bess into the attack from the other end.
- 16:09 (IST)Tidy over from Archer!Jofra Archer bowls a tidy first over, conceding only one run.
- 16:07 (IST)Bowling Change!England skipper Ben Stokes has made first bowling change of the day, with Jofra Archer replacing Mark Wood in the attack.
- 16:00 (IST)Four!Kraigg Brathwaite punches Mark Wood's short of length delivery off the backfoot to claim his third boundary of the innings.
- 15:50 (IST)Hope riding on his luck!Mark Wood bowls a short-pitch delivery to Shai Hope and he almost plays into the hands of the short mid-wicket fielder. He is lucky that the ball falls just short of the fielder.
- 15:43 (IST)EDGE... Falls short of first slip!Mark Wood forces a thick outside edge from Kraigg Brathwaite but he is lucky that it falls short of the first slip fielder and went past the slip cordon, allowing the two batsmen to collect two runs.
- 15:39 (IST)Anderson start his spell with a maiden!James Anderson started his spell on Day 3 on a great note, asking questions of Kraigg Brathwaite and finishing off with a maiden over.
- 15:35 (IST)Huge appeal turned down! England lose review!James Anderson made a huge caught behind appeal against Kraigg Brathwaite but the umpire has turned it down. Stokes after much thought goes for a review but the relay shows the ball hit the thigh pad on its way to wicketkeeper's gloves.
- 15:31 (IST)Day 3 play begins!West Indies batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite Shai Hope are out in the middle and Mark Wood will complete his unfinished over from yesterday.
- 15:10 (IST)GOOD NEWS....Sky is clear!The sky is expected to remain clear for the remainder of the play and we should have a cracking contest in our hands in the coming days.
- 15:06 (IST)West Indies trail England by 147 runs!After a superb bowling performance, the West Indies lost just one wicket when they came out to bat and finished the Day 2 at 57/1, trailing England by 147 runs.
- 14:53 (IST)Holder took six wickets on Day 2!West Indies captain Jason Holder starred with the ball for the visitors as he bagged six wickets on the second day of the first Test in Southampton to bundle out England for 204.
- 14:48 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the first Test between England and the West Indies.