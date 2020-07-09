England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Take England To 106/5 At Lunch
ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: Shannon Gabriel gave the West Indies a dreamlike start against England on Day 2 in Southampton.
Shanon Gabriel claimed two wickets on the second day of the first Test between England and the West Indies to put the visitors on the top in Southampton. Earlier, England were 35 for one after bad light and rain forced the officials to call off the opening day of the first Test after just 17.4 overs were bowled. Shanon Gabriel struck early as he sent back Dom Sibley for nought in the second over. On a stop-start day, Rory Burns and Joe Denly stood their ground and saw the day for the hosts. Before the start of the game, both teams and officials supported the global campaign against racial injustice and took a knee. The weather predictions for the early part of Day 2 indicates that we should get some live action without any interruption. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live score updates between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton.
1st Test, The Wisden Trophy, 2020, Jul 08, 2020
- 17:36 (IST)LUNCH!So, that's the end of the first session. England are 106/5 in 43 overs. Rory Burns departed for 30 runs while Shannon Gabriel (3/38) and Jason Holder (2/24) starred for the West Indies before lunch on Day 2.
- 17:21 (IST)Ben Stokes dropped!Ben Stokes dropped! Kemar Roach is the culprit. England captain gets a lifeline at 14.
- 17:09 (IST)WICKET!Jason Holder claims his second wicket, removes Ollie Pope for 12. England are 87/5 in 37.4 overs.
- 17:03 (IST)FOUR!Ollie Pope smashes back to back boundaries to take England to 81/4 in 36 overs.
- 16:50 (IST)WICKET!Jason Holder strikes to get Zak Crawley for 10. England are 71/4 in 33.1 overs.
- 16:46 (IST)FOUR!The captain is in charge now! Ben Stokes smashes Kemar Roach to pickup his second boundary. England reach 71/3 in 32.3 overs.
- 16:35 (IST)DrinksTime for drinks! After 30 overs, the West Indies look in command as England are reeling at 62/3.
- 16:20 (IST)FOUR!Zak Crawley picks up his first boundary off Kemar Roach. England are 56/3 after 26.5 overs.
- 16:12 (IST)WICKET!Shannon Gabriel strikes again. Rory Burns,trapped LBW, departs for 30. England are 51/3 in 25.4 overs.
- 16:09 (IST)50 up for EnglandRory Burns brilliantly drives the ball through long off to take two runs as England cross the 50-run mark.
- 15:58 (IST)WICKET!Shannon Gabriel strikes again, dismisses Joe Denly for 18 runs on Day 2. He had claimed the wicket of Dom Sibley on the rain-marred opening day. England are 48/2 in 23.2 overs.
- 15:56 (IST)FOUR!Joe Denly smashes Shannon Gabriel for four.
- 15:55 (IST)Maiden overCaptain Jason Holder concludes a maiden over.
- 15:38 (IST)FOUR!Rory Burns welcomes Shannon Gabriel with a boundary, his fourth in the match. England are 40/1 in 19.1 overs.
- 15:35 (IST)Landmark for Rory BurnsRory Burns completes 1000 Test runs with a quick single off the last ball of the 19th over by Jason Holder.
- 15:31 (IST)First ballAlzarri Joseph bowls the first ball of the day, which is easily clipped by the batsman to the mid wicket.
- 15:15 (IST)Start at 3:30Unlike Day 1, we are set for a scheduled 3:30 start today in Southampton.
- 14:59 (IST)Weather update!The weather in Southampton is expected to remain overcast but rain is unlikely to affect the live action.
- 14:55 (IST)Rain played spoilsport on Day 1!Rain affected the proceeding for the major part of the opening day of the first international cricket match since the coronavirus pandemic.
- 14:51 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test between England and the West Indies.