Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Fernando has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England due a grade two tear to his quadriceps. Fernando had picked up the injury while fielding in the second T20I of the three-match series against England, and he also did not feature in the third and final T20I. This injury comes as a major setback for Fernando as the tour of England was his first with the national team since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Avishka Fernando has sustained an injury to his right quadriceps (Grade 2 Tear). Fernando suffered this injury while fielding during the 2nd T20i played against England at Cardiff," tweeted the official handle of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

He had earlier missed the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka went on to lose the three-match T20I series against England.

The visitors failed to win a single match, and as a result, England recorded a series sweep.

England and Sri Lanka will now face up in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday at Chester-le-Street.