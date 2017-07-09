England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Alastair Cook's unbeaten fifty strengthened England's grip on the first Test

Alastair Cook's unbeaten fifty strengthened England's grip on the first Test ©

Alastair Cook's unbeaten fifty strengthened England's grip on the first Test at Lord's after South Africa had to toil in the field without Vernon Philander on Saturday. England were 119 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day, a lead of 216 runs in this opening match of a four-Test series. Former captain Cook was 59 not out, after more than three hours of typically painstaking effort, with fellow left-hander Gary Ballance unbeaten on 22.

When will Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played on July 8.

Where will Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Lord's.

How do you watch Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match live?

Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The live broadcast of Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 3.30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow Day 4 of England vs South Africa 1st Test match online?

The Day 4 of the match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.