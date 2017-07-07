England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

England and South Africa will be facing off in the four-Test series, beginning at Lord's. This is the first major bilateral Test series after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy and will see Tests at Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Oval and Old Trafford. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When will the England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played on July 7.

Where will the England vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at Lord's.

How do I watch England vs South Africa 1st Test match live?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The live broadcast of the England vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 3.30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the England vs South Africa 1st Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For scores and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.