England Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

England and South Africa will be playing the first of three ODIs at Headingley on Wednesday. Players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir, back from the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be seen in action.

When will England vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played on May 24.

Where will England vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

How do I watch the England vs South Africa 1st ODI live?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs South Africa 1st ODI start?

The live broadcast of the England vs South Africa 1st ODI will start at 6.30pm IST.

Where can I follow the England vs South 1st ODI online?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com