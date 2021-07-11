England skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with his team's performance in the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan. Earlier this week, three England players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, the management was forced to pick a completely new squad. England then picked a whole new squad with all-rounder Ben Stokes leading the side for the series against Pakistan as the main team had to isolate. The new squad defeated Pakistan in the first two ODIs to clinch the series 2-0. Moreover, with no Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in the squad, Morgan lavished praise on the England team for the impressive show following their thumping win over Pakistan on Saturday.

"15 of the current squad in isolation. Buttler and Archer injured. What @benstokes38 and the team have achieved is incredible. Looking forward to watching the next game!," Morgan tweeted.

15 of the current squad in isolation. Buttler and Archer injured. What @benstokes38 and the team have achieved is incredible Looking forward to watching the next game! — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 10, 2021

In the second ODI, Hasan Ali collected his fourth five-wicket haul but his sublime efforts went in vain following a below-par top-order batting display by Pakistan.

Chasing 248, Pakistan got off to a bad start and the side lost four wickets with just 53 runs on the board. Imam-ul-Haq (1), Babar Azam (19), Fakhar Zaman (10), and Mohammad Rizwan (5) were all sent back cheaply and Pakistan was left in a spot of bother.

Saud Shakeel and Sohaib Maqsood put on 33 runs for the fifth wicket, but as soon as Pakistan's innings started to come on track, Maqsood (19) lost his wicket to Craig Overton, reducing Pakistan to 86/5.

Shadab Khan (21) and Faheem Ashraf (1) were also not able to stay at the crease for a long haul, and as a result, Pakistan was left staring down the barrel at 118/7 and the visitors still needed 130 runs for the win.

Promoted

The left-handed Saud fought a lone battle and ended up as a top-scorer with a gritty 56 (4x4), while Hasan Ali entertained an almost full house by clubbing three sixes and two fours in a 17-ball 31.

Shadab Khan chipped in with a 20-ball 21 before Pakistan was folded for 195.