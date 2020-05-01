England will take on Pakistan in the last Test of their cricket summer, beginning August 21 in Southampton. The visitors are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after suffer a defeat in the series opener followed by a rain-affected draw in the second Test. Pakistan bowlers bowled just 43 overs in the second Test and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels that fatigue won't be an issue for his side going into the last game of the series. Misbah was confident fatigue would not have been an issue in any event, with the former captain, in a blog for the Pakistan Cricket Board's website, writing that "fitness has been an important part of our strategy as a team" since he took charge in September.

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match start?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will start on August 21, Friday.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be played at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match begin?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)