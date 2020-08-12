England may have won the series opener against Pakistan but the absence of Ben Stokes leaves them with arguably the bigger selection headache going into Thursday's second Test at Southampton. Pakistan were much the better side for much of last week's first Test at Old Trafford and, despite a second-innings collapse, were still favourites to win when they reduced England to 117-5 in pursuit of a target of 277. But a sixth-wicket partnership of 139 between Chris Woakes (84 not out) and Jos Buttler (75) turned the tide as England went 1-0 up in a three-match series on Saturday. Since England won with more than a day to spare in Manchester, it has been announced that star all-rounder Stokes will miss the rest of the series as a result of travelling to New Zealand to be with his ill father.

When will the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match start?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will start on August 13, Thursday.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be played at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match begin?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

