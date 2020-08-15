England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Updates: Rain Washes Out First Session On Day 3
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Rain and bad light continued to affect the play on third consecutive day, washing out the first session completely on Saturday.
Rain and bad light added to England's frustration as no action was possible in the first session on day 3 of second Test in Southampton. A gritty half-century from Mohammad Rizwan had frustrated England on Day 2 as they reached 223/9 at stumps. At one stage, Pakistan were reduced to 176/8, which left them in a deep state of bother. However, Rizwan combined with Mohammad Abbas to stitch a crucial 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket, taking their tally past 200. In the final session, Stuart Broad struck early to remove Abbas to break the partnership, before the bad light cut short the day's play, with Pakistan at 223/9. At stumps, Rizwan was batting on 60 and the visitors would want to carry him for as long as possible and add some vital runs to their tally on Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020, Aug 13, 2020
- 19:06 (IST)Weather forecast not very promising!The weather forecast is not very promising as chances of rain are still very high. We can only hope that clouds clear out and we can see some action. It still raining in Southampton and the covers are completely intact.
- 17:43 (IST)Lunch break!Rain has washed out the first session of the third day in Southampton. Pakistan are 223/9.
No play before lunch in Southampton #ENGvPAK SCORECARD https://t.co/AvmXf8XQqH pic.twitter.com/0j3ZvRSRuw— ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2020
- 17:05 (IST)Rain is back!It has started to rain once again and looks highly unlikely that we will see any action in the first session today. Though we are still waiting for any official confirmation.
- 15:30 (IST)Rain delays start on Day 3!For the second day running, we are set for a delayed start as the covers are still on due to a slight drizzle. And guess what... It's official now! The start of and play has been delayed due to rain on Day 3. More than the rain, the major concern is bad light play can't start unless the conditions get brighter.
Delay in play on day three due to rain. #ENGvPAK https://t.co/Ibdia3kE2H pic.twitter.com/B5mZUCcto3— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 15, 2020
- 15:26 (IST)Highlight @ Day 2!In case you missed the action on Day 2... Don't worry we've got you covered. Here are the highlights from a rain-curtailed day.
Predictions for Day 3?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 15, 2020
Full Highlights: https://t.co/OZ0snV3gcg#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/0IoyOhTQQj
- 15:24 (IST)Rizwan -- Pakistan's Man Of The Moment!Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan scored a gritty half-century, helping his side cross 200-mark and finish Day 2 at 223/9.
- 15:16 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to out live blog of Day 3 of second test between England and Pakistan from Southampton.