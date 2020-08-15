Rain and bad light added to England's frustration as no action was possible in the first session on day 3 of second Test in Southampton. A gritty half-century from Mohammad Rizwan had frustrated England on Day 2 as they reached 223/9 at stumps. At one stage, Pakistan were reduced to 176/8, which left them in a deep state of bother. However, Rizwan combined with Mohammad Abbas to stitch a crucial 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket, taking their tally past 200. In the final session, Stuart Broad struck early to remove Abbas to break the partnership, before the bad light cut short the day's play, with Pakistan at 223/9. At stumps, Rizwan was batting on 60 and the visitors would want to carry him for as long as possible and add some vital runs to their tally on Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Updates of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton