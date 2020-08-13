England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Updates: James Anderson Strikes Early To Remove Shan Masood
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: James Anderson struck early to give England an early breakthrough as he trapped Shan Masood plumb in front.
England's senior-most bowler James Anderson struck early to give England an early breakthrough after Pakistan had won the toss in the second Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday. Anderson bowled an exceptional delivery that swung in sharply and trapped Shan Masood right in front of wickets. Having won the first Test after a hard-fought battle, England decided to strengthen their batting and made two changes to their playing XI, with Zal Crawley replacing Ben Stokes and Sam Curran coming in place of Jofra Archer. The visitors, on the other hand, made only one change to their side that lost the first Test by three wickets. Shadab Khan made way for Fawad Alam who returned to the Pakistan Test side for the first time in 11 years. Pakistan were in the driver's seat for the major part of the first Test but a gritty partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes saw the hosts home as England chased down 277 in the fourth innings. Weather might play spoilsport as rain is predicted throughout the course of the Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Match Updates of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020, Aug 13, 2020
- 16:39 (IST)Play resumes after drinks break!Sam Curran to continue after drinks break. and bowls a tidy over, giving away just two singles.
- 16:31 (IST)Dropped!Chris Woakes induces an outside edge from Abid Ali but he has been dropped by Joe Bruns at the second slip. Catching has bee n poor by the English fielders this morning as they have let down two simple chances in the slip cordon.
- 16:30 (IST)Four!Chris Woakes once again misses his line and Abid Ali makes of it as he manages to get his bat on the ball this time around and collects a fine boundary towards fine leg.
- 16:26 (IST)Four!Chris Woakes drifts down leg stumps and Abid Ali flicks it nicely off his pads for his second boundary of the day.
- 16:24 (IST)Azhar Ali rides on his luck!Azhar Ali goes for a forward defensive shot and ball seemed to have hit the stumps but didn't clip the bails and he survives. England fielders had almost celebrating the wicket but Pakistan skipper survives riding on his luck.
- 16:22 (IST)Double bowling change!After Anderson, Stuart Broad has also been given a break as Chris Woakes replaces him into the attack.
- 16:19 (IST)Bowling Change!Joe Root makes first bowling change of the day, with Sam Curran replacing James Anderson into the attack.
- 16:06 (IST)Four byes!Stuart Broad bowls a wayward delivery down leg stump, which missed Abid Ali and full-length dive of wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and races away to the fence. While the umpire signalled a four-bye, the replay suggested that it might have just clipped batsman's thigh pad.
- 15:53 (IST)Four!James Anderson bowls an overpitch delivery to Abid Ali and he drives it through extra-cover for his first boundary.
- 15:42 (IST)Anderson strikes to give England early breakthrough!WICKET! James Anderson traps Shan Masood in front of the stumps and England have their first breakthrough. Pakistan 6/1. The classic swinging delivery from Anderson and as soon as it hit his pad Masood knew he was gone.
- 15:35 (IST)Four legbyes!James Anderson errs in his line, bowls down leg side, Shan Masood tried to flick it but missed it completely but raced away to the fence after clipping his pads .
- 15:33 (IST)Off the mark straightaway!Masood plays the ball with soft hands on the leg side and steaks a quick single to get off the mark.
- 15:30 (IST)Here we go!Pakistan openers are out in the middle and we are moments away from the start of the second Test. James Anderson has the ball in hand and will start the proceedings for England, with Shan Masood on strike.
- 15:28 (IST)Interesting Trivia!With Sam Curran in the side, England have never lost any Test at home. Can do carry on with the trend or will Pakistan break the run.
- 15:09 (IST)Pakistan Playing XI!The visitors made only one change to their playing XI, Shadab Khan making way for Fawad Alam who will be playing his first Test in 11 years.Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
- 15:08 (IST)England Playing XI!With a view to strengthen their batting, England made two changes to their side,with Zak Crawley replacing Ben Stokes and Sam Curran coming in place of Jofra Archer.England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
- 15:05 (IST)Toss time!Pakistan captain Azhar Ali wins the toss and decides to bat in Southampton.
- 15:00 (IST)England Team News!Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson has been roped in the side to replace Stokes for the second game. Root confirmed that James Anderson will keep his place in the side for the second Test and will pair up with Stuart Broad, with Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer expected to complete England's pace quartet.
- 14:56 (IST)Pakistan's mixed performance in 1st Test!After taking over a 100-run lead in the first innings Pakistan couldn't capitalise on the chances and eventually paid the price and lost the first Test from a position of strength.
- 14:45 (IST)Do-or-die for Paksitan!For Pakistan, it is a must-win game and Azhar Ali's side would want to learn from their mistakes which saw them losing the first Test from a position of strength.
- 14:31 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of second Test between England and Pakistan. Having won the series opener, England will be without the services of their vice-captain Ben Stokes who withdrew his name due to family reasons.