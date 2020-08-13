England's senior-most bowler James Anderson struck early to give England an early breakthrough after Pakistan had won the toss in the second Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday. Anderson bowled an exceptional delivery that swung in sharply and trapped Shan Masood right in front of wickets. Having won the first Test after a hard-fought battle, England decided to strengthen their batting and made two changes to their playing XI, with Zal Crawley replacing Ben Stokes and Sam Curran coming in place of Jofra Archer. The visitors, on the other hand, made only one change to their side that lost the first Test by three wickets. Shadab Khan made way for Fawad Alam who returned to the Pakistan Test side for the first time in 11 years. Pakistan were in the driver's seat for the major part of the first Test but a gritty partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes saw the hosts home as England chased down 277 in the fourth innings. Weather might play spoilsport as rain is predicted throughout the course of the Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Updates of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton