England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Updates: England Look To Wind Up Pakistan Innings Early On Day 4
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Rain meant there was no play at all on the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday.
Rain and bad light led to complete wash out of third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Saturday. Like the previous two days, rain continued to play hide and seek throughout the day, forcing the match officials to abandon the day's play without a single ball bowled. Apart from persistent rain, the bad light has also been a major concern, cutting short the play on the opening two days of the Test match, with this trend continuing on day 3 as well. The weather forecast for Day 4 is also not something to write home about as rain threat still looms large, diminishing the chances of a full day's play. However, both the teams would want the weather to ease a bit so that fans could see some real action going in the middle. Pakistan who finished day 2 at 223/9, are expected to resume their innings with their wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batting on 60 not out. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Match Updates Of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020, Aug 13, 2020
- 15:52 (IST)Another single!Mohammad Rizwan once again moves across and taps the ball with soft hands on the leg side and takes a quick single on the second-last ball of the over.
- 15:51 (IST)Four!James Anderson provides Mohammad Rizwan with some width outside off stump and he cuts it behind backward point and collects another boundary.
- 15:49 (IST)Naseem Shah survives the over!Stuart Broad tried to entice Naseem Shah into playing a false shot but he was having none of it. He left the outside off stump delivery with quite ease and defended those bowled at the stumps.
- 15:47 (IST)Stuart Broad to Naseem Shah!For the first time in the day, Naseem Shah is on strike on the very first ball of the over. He would want to make most of the opportunity.
- 15:44 (IST)Four!Mohammad Rizwan makes some room and lofts the James Anderson's delivery over backward point and it races away to the fence, giving him his first boundary of the day.
- 15:43 (IST)Two more runs for Pak!Two runs for Rizwan. Ball took a thick inside edge and missed the stumps and allowing him enough time to complete a couple of runs.
- 15:40 (IST)Another single!Mohammad Rizwan moves across his off stump, trying to work the ball on the leg side, misses, ball hits his pads and he steals a quick single. Broad made a half-hearted appeal but the impact was certainly outside off stump.
- 15:38 (IST)Stuart Broad to bowl from other end!Stuart Broad to share the bowling duties attack for England from the other end, as he has been doing for so many years now, bowling in tandem with James Anderson.
- 15:36 (IST)Rizwan takes single on penultimate delivery!Mohammad Rizwan taps the play on the off side and steals a quick single, with a view to retain the strike for next over. Shaheen Afridi lets the final go go into keeper's gloves to finish an eventful over.
- 15:33 (IST)Swing and a miss!Mohammad Rizwan straightaway charges down the track and makes his intentions known, swings his bat with all his might but missed it completely.
- 15:31 (IST)Day 4 begins!Finally after a frustrating washout on Day 3, we are back for some action as players walk out in the middle to start the Day 4 proceedings
- 15:20 (IST)Weather looks bright!It's not raining in Southampton at the moment and some of the players were out in the middle warming-up some time back. These are good signs... if it stays like this we shall be able to see some live action soon.
- 15:17 (IST)Pakistan 223/9!Both the teams would want the weather to ease a bit so that fans could see some real action going in the middle. Pakistan who finished day 2 at 223/9, are expected to resume their innings with their wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batting on 60 not out.
- 15:16 (IST)Rain threat looms large!The weather forecast for Day 4 is also not something to write home about as rain threat still looms large, diminishing the chances of a full day's play.
- 15:06 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 4 action of second Test between England and Pakistan.