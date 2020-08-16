Rain and bad light led to complete wash out of third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Saturday. Like the previous two days, rain continued to play hide and seek throughout the day, forcing the match officials to abandon the day's play without a single ball bowled. Apart from persistent rain, the bad light has also been a major concern, cutting short the play on the opening two days of the Test match, with this trend continuing on day 3 as well. The weather forecast for Day 4 is also not something to write home about as rain threat still looms large, diminishing the chances of a full day's play. However, both the teams would want the weather to ease a bit so that fans could see some real action going in the middle. Pakistan who finished day 2 at 223/9, are expected to resume their innings with their wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batting on 60 not out. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Updates Of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton

