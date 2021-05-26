The second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston will be the first pilot event within the second phase of the government's world-leading Events Research Programme and have crowds coming in for the June 10 to 14 encounter. As per a report on edgbaston.com, the stadium will be able to accommodate around 18,000 spectators each day, 70 per cent of total stadium capacity. Each individual ticket holder must present a negative COVID-19 result from an NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test, completed within 24 hours in advance of the day they are attending, and give consent to take part in the programme.

The pilot event will have fans following all COVID-19 protocols and the programme will be used to collect information on the risk of transmission of coronavirus at mass participation events.

Taking to Twitter, England Cricket wrote: "We CANNOT wait to have you back with us!"

As per the report, the process has been agreed by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and supported by Public Health England, the England & Wales Cricket Board, Birmingham City Council and Edgbaston''s own Safety Advisory Group.

"Whilst public health is the priority, the first stage pilots have shown how people can safely start to enjoy the things they love; live sport and music. It will be great to welcome cricket fans to Edgbaston and give the England team a huge boost as nothing beats the atmosphere that crowds create here," Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said.

"Edgbaston is unique as a cricket venue in having such a large stadium footprint, but we also have a vastly experienced operational delivery team, which has hosted many major events and a spectator pilot last summer.

We have always been hopeful of featuring in the pilot programme and are delighted for the thousands of ticket holders who will now be able to attend.

Promoted

"The city's authorities have worked with us to make this happen so I would like to thank Cllr Ian Ward and his team for their support and also Andy Street, Mayor, for his help along the way."

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive of the ECB, said: "Having crowds back into cricket grounds is so important for the game and for our fans too. The last 15 months have shown just how big a role cricket plays in many people's lives, and we cannot wait to welcome a growing number of fans back to our stadia over the coming months."