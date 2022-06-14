During Day 5 of the ongoing second Test between England and New Zealand, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult broke a unique record in the longest format. Known for his bowling skills, Boult has now scored the most runs by a player batting at number 11 in Tests. Boult scored 17 runs in the 2nd innings, taking his tally to 640 runs while batting as the 'Jack'. Boult went past former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who had scored 623 runs at the number 11 spot. Boult had also scored 16 runs in the first innings.

Boult was eventually dismissed by James Anderson.

Most runs at Number 11 in Test cricket:

Trent Boult - 640*

Muttiah Muralitharan - 623

James Anderson - 618*

Glenn McGrath - 603

Courtney Walsh - 553

After breaking the record for most runs while batting at number 11, Boult said: "I've had my eye on this record for 10-and-a-half years now.

The ongoing 2nd Test has reached an interesting position.

England need 299 runs in total to win the match and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The hosts, however, lost an early wicket after Boult dismissed opener Zak Crawley for cheap in the first session.

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 284 in their second innings with Daryl Mitchell, Will Young and Devon Conway all scoring fifties.

For England, Stuart Broad took three wickets while James Anderson and Matthew Potts bagged two wickets each.

Earlier in the first innings, New Zealand had posted a mammoth total of 553 after England had elected to bowl.

Promoted

Daryl Mitchell scored his third Test ton, hitting a brilliant 190, while wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell also scored a ton (104).

In reply, Joe Root and Ollie Pope played marathon knocks of 176 and 145 and took England to 539, trailing New Zealand by 14 runs