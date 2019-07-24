Ireland were dismissed for 207 in reply to England's woeful 85 , a first-innings lead of 122 runs, on the opening day of a one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday. Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 55 -- the only fifty on either side so far in the match -- with pacemen Sam Curran, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad taking three wickets apiece. Ireland, playing their first Test against England, established a strong position when veteran seamer Tim Murtagh took a stunning five wickets for 13 as the hosts were bowled out before lunch.

The Irish batted for more than four-and-a-half hours, with England bowled out in just over two after home captain Joe Root won the toss.

There was time for just one more over in the day's play when Ireland were dismissed and England sent out nightwatchman Jack Leach, who managed to play out a maiden from Murtagh as Root's men reached stumps on 0-0 in their second innings.

This four-day fixture will be one-day world champions England's only red-ball match before an Ashes series against Australia starts at Edgbaston next week.