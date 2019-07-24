Boyd Rankin, who was named in Ireland's playing XI for the one-off Test against England at Lord's on Wednesday, became the first player since former Indian captain Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi in 1946 to have featured for and against England. Boyd Rankin, 35, had made his Test debut for England in the Ashes 2014. His only wicket for England came off his last delivery. The fast bowler then played his first match for Ireland in 2018 against Pakistan in Dublin. He had scalped three wickets in that match.

With his appearance against England, Rankin became part of a unique group of cricketers who have played Test cricket for two different countries. According to ICC, the list includes Billy Murdoch, who led Australia during their 1882 tour, which gave rise to The Ashes, former India captain Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and former South Africa skipper Kepler Wessels.

Rankin, in an interview to icc-cricket.com, admitted it would be pretty strange to play against his former team because he knows them well.

"It's going to be pretty strange for me because I know their guys so well," Rankin was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"It is a dream come true and it is something I never thought would happen in my playing career," he added.

Ireland were awarded the Test status in 2017. Since then they lost their first-two Tests against Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively.

Ireland are currently vying for their first-ever win in Test cricket at Lord's.