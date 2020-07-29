England are set to host Ireland for the first One-day International of the three-match series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. The series is part of the ICC's new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India. England's group contains eight players who were members of the World Cup squad, with captain Eoin Morgan joined by experienced white-ball campaigners Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Adil Rashid. Kent batsman Joe Denly, who was dropped from the Test side after the series opener against the West Indies, has now joined the England one-day "bubble". Ireland has a travelling squad of 22 players in Southampton and can bring in any of the eight reserve players to subsequent matches. However, it is important to note that selectors have named 14 players for just the first match of the three-match series. The Ireland series will be played under similar bio-secure regulations to the Tests, with all the matches taking place behind closed doors.

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

