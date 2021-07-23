India captain Virat Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Although Kohli did not feature in the three-day warm-up game against County XI in Durham, he was seen middling the ball during a net session. Reminiscing about one of his Test hundreds from the 2018 tour of England, Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture on Friday. In the picture, Kohli can be seen celebrating his hundred which he scored in the Edgbaston Test three years back. "Remember who you are and don't let ANYONE convince you otherwise," Kohli captioned the image.

Remember who you are and don't let ANYONE convince you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/wz32WIc2Fk — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2021

India are set to face England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting on August 4.

The last time India toured England for a Test series, Kohli was the leading run-scorer across both teams. The India captain, overcoming his horrors of 2014 tour, smashed 593 runs in five matches with the help of two centuries.

Kohli averaged 59.30 in that series but despite his heroics with the bat, the visitors lost the series 4-1.

Ahead of the 2021 Test series, Team India played a warm-up match where KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century while bowlers too looked in fine form.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, finishing with figures of three for 22 in 15 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a wicket and scored 75 runs in total as the all-rounder pushed his case for a spot in the final XI for the first Test.

The first Test of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.