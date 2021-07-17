With Team India gearing up for their upcoming five-match Test series vs England, Virat Kohli took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into his training session at The Durham County Cricket Club. The Test series between India and England begins from August 4. The first Test fixture will take place at Trent Bridge. The visitors are currently training, and will be playing a friendly warm-up match against County Select XI, starting from July 20. Posting two photos on Instagram, Kohli captioned it as, "When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows".

In the post, Kohli can be seen batting during a net session. The post was well-received by fans, who showered heartwarming messages for the Indian cricket team captain.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan also hailed Kohli in the comments section with some emojis, to which Kohli replied, "@rashid.khan19 bhaijaan".

Virat Kohli received a comment from Rashid Khan on his post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

The BCCI also shared few photos from the training session, which consisted of the likes of Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. The photos were captioned as, "Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session here at the Durham County Cricket Club."

Here are the photos:

The upcoming series will be an important test for Kohli-led side, who recently lost in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets, at the Ageas Bowl.

The visitors have already faced a huge setback, with Rishabh Pant having tested positive for coronavirus. The wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't travelled to Durham and won't feature in the practice match.