England vs India: James Anderson Granted 6-Week Break To Recover From Shoulder Injury

James Anderson has been given a six-week break from cricket to ensure that England's most successful bowler is fully fit for the upcoming 5-match Test series against India starting August 1. The 35-year-old will use his time away from the game for what the England and Wales Cricket Board said was "rehabilitation" on a longstanding right-shoulder injury. "We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from August 1, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers, and therefore it's vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition," said Bayliss in an ECB statement issued on Sunday.

During the rehabilitation period, Anderson will miss Lancashire's next two County Championship matches against Worcestershire at Blackfinch New Road (June 20) and the match against Hampshire on June 25.

"Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we've been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket," Bayliss added.

The five Tests at home against India are crammed into a six-week period from August 1 and England coach Trevor Bayliss said it was "vital" that Anderson, who no longer plays international white-ball cricket, was completely fit for the series.

Anderson is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 540 wickets in 138 matches.

The first Test is scheduled to begin from August 1 at Edgbaston followed by the second Test at the Lords from August 9. The third Test will be played at Trent Bridge on August 18. The fourth and fifth Test will be played Southampton and Kennington Oval on August 30 and September 7 respectively.

(With AFP inputs)