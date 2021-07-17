Indian players on Friday reassembled in Durham after enjoying a three-week break from cricket and bio-bubble life after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) on June 23. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and fast bowler Ishant Sharma were among the players seen sweating it out. Team India took part in their first training session on Friday, July 16, and the players expressed their excitement with fans by sharing snaps from the training session on social media platforms.

Along with a couple of pictures of himself from the camp, Rohit wrote, "Chalo bhai, chutti khatam...Ab kaam shuru. (Holiday is over... Now, it's time for work)

Fans of the hitman were also delighted to see Rohit back as they flooded the post with their comments.

Kohli also smiled for the cameras after hitting the field. Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram along with KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Burmah, the 32-year-old wrote: "Back at it."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a photograph on their official Twitter handle from the team's warm-up session.

In another post, BCCI shared a photo of a display screen from the Riverside Ground, where the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) welcomed the Virat Kohli-led outfit.

"Welcome to Durham Team India," was written on the screen.

Responding to the message, BCCI wrote, "Hello, Durham. Great to be here."

Ahead of their much-awaited five-match Test series against England, Team India are set to play a three-day warm-up match against County Championship XI.

The warm-up match will be played behind closed doors and it will take place at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street Durham, starting from July 20.

The upcoming red-ball series between India and England will kick off on August 4 at Trent Bridge and the series will also mark the start of the second edition of the World Test Championship.