England vs India: Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of T20 Series; Curran Brothers Included

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was on Tuesday ruled out of the Twenty20 series against India, starting on July 3 at Old Trafford. While Stokes was not named in the England's 14-man squad, brothers Tom and Sam Curran were included. However, Stokes will be with the squad throughout the series as he will continue his rehabilitation for his torn left hamstring that he sustained during the Pakistan Test. Apart from Curran brothers, bowler Jake Ball, batsman Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali return to the squad.

Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings Liam Dawson and James Vince did not make the selection.

All-rounder Chris Woakes also misses out with a knee injury.

"He (Woakes) has had an injection for the knee issue last Monday and will now undertake a rehabilitation and conditioning programme to address both injuries," read an ECB statement.

"A date for return cannot be specified at this stage, but he will not be available before the India ODI series," the statement further added.

England T20I Squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Fixtures (India series):

Tuesday July 3: Old Trafford

Friday July 6: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday July 8: The Brightside Ground, Bristol

India's three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on July 12.