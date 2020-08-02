The Australian cricket team is in Southampton ahead of their limited-overs series against England. The players are currently staying in a bio-secure bubble, and while it is difficult for anyone to stay cooped up in a restricted space for a long period of time, the players have found themselves surrounded with plenty of entertainment. Cricket Australia on Sunday shared a video showcasing what the players have been up to, including dancing at the gym and driving in high-octane races on a Formula One simulator.

Watch the video here:

Wowee



The Aussies are keeping themselves entertained in the Southampton bubble! #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/agzNsMAYTE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 30, 2020

The start of the video shows Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa shaking a leg in the gym.

Speaking on the video, all-rounder Stoinis says: "All the boys are going fine."

"The fact that you can't leave the hotel, it forces all the boys to hang out a lot more, so we're just having competitions with each other," Stoinis added.

"There's golf starting today for a few of the boys, so it helps the banter and gets the competitive juices flowing," Stoinis said.

"There's the F1 simulator. It's pretty good, but it's not that easy. We've got table tennis, we've got pool, we've got darts, the gym around the corner - it feels like we've got everything," Stoinis said.

"All the boys have their PlayStations, so that's keeping us busy," he concluded.

Australia will take on the hosts in three T20 Internationals (T20Is), starting September 4. The two teams will then play a three-match ODI series beginning September 11.