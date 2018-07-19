 
England To Play First Test Against Ireland Next July, Ashes From August 1 To September 16

Updated: 19 July 2018 19:11 IST

Ireland, who made their Test debut against Pakistan in May, will play a four-day Test against England at Lord's from July 24-27.

Ireland will play a four-day match against England at Lord's cricket ground. © Twitter

The Lord's cricket ground will host England's historic first Test clash with Ireland next July while the Ashes series between England and Australia will be played from August 1 to September 16, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. Ireland, who made their Test debut against Pakistan at Malahide in May and in 2019 will head to London for a four-day match against England at Lord's from July 24-27 which will be the first ever meeting between the two local rivals in the game's longest format.

"We fully supported the ICC's decision to award full membership to Cricket Ireland and we expect next summer's inaugural Test match at Lord's against our neighbours to be an historic celebration for all Irish cricket fans," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison while announcing the schedule for England's next summer.

The summer's five-match Ashes series will be significant as for the first time an Ashes rubber will be part of World Test Championship. While the first Test begins in Edgbaston, the second Test will run from August 14-18 at the Lord's. Leeds' Headingley ground will host the third Test between August 22 and 26, while the fourth Test will be held between September 4 and 8 at Manchester's Old Trafford. The fifth and final Test will take place at the Oval, London from September 12 to 16.

"There is nothing more important to England cricket fans than an Ashes Series. With the added element of being England's first Test series in the new World Test Championship, it's a hugely exciting prospect and we anticipate unprecedented demand for tickets," Harrison added.

However, the 2019 English summer begins with a one-off T20I against Pakistan on May 5 in Cardiff before the two sides engage in five One-day Internationals (ODIs) which end on May 19.

(With AFP and IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Cricket Ireland Cricket Team England Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Lord's, London
Highlights
  • English summer will begin with a one-off T20I against Pakistan on May 5.
  • The Ashes series will be be part of World Test Championship.
  • The first Ashes Test will be played in Edgbaston.
