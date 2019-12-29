 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: England Stars Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad Involved In On-Field Spat

Updated: 29 December 2019 11:15 IST

In a video that surfaced on Saturday, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad can be seen having a heated argument during Day 3 of the South Africa vs England 1st Test.

Watch: England Stars Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad Involved In On-Field Spat
Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad were seen having an on-field argument during the 3rd day's play. © Twitter

England's tour of South Africa didn't get off to the best of starts with illness sweeping through the touring party. England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England's lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday. And there seems to be more trouble brewing within the team. A video surfaced on Saturday, in which two key members of the England team -- Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad -- can be seen having a heated argument during the third day's play.

Fortunately for the other players and staff in the England camp, and their supporters, towards the end of the video, the duo can be seen giving each other a fist bump.

West Indies' legendary fast bowler Michael Holding and former England captain Nasser Hussain were in the commentary box at the time of the incident and this is what they made of it.

"Well that doesn't look like a very friendly conversation, does it?" Michael Holding started off.

"Not too sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon."

"When Pretorius was on his way out to bat, there was a little bit of a conversation between the captain (Root), vice-captain (Stokes) and Stuart Broad. Not too sure what it was all about, what started it, but obviously the vice-captain was not a very happy man," added Holding.

"Tempers fray but I'm pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. Got a problem with each other, Broad said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and Engand's vice-captain picks him up on it. Don't have a problem with that at all," Nasser Hussain said about the incident.

Meanwhile, England had something to cheer about by the end of Day 3. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raised English hopes of a stunning win with a solid opening partnership after England were set a challenging 376-run target for victory.

England were 121 for one wicket at the close of play, needing another 255 runs to win. The left-handed Burns and right-handed Sibley put on 92 for the first wicket before Sibley pushed back a return catch to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj after making a patient 29.

Burns made 77 not out and saw out the day with first innings top-scorer Joe Denly, who was on 10.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Stuart Christopher John Broad Stuart Broad Joseph Edward Root Joe Root South Africa vs England, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes involved in a heated argument
  • Video surfaced on Saturday, where Stokes and Broad can be seen arguing
  • England are taking on Siouth Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion
Related Articles
Australian Fast Bowler Peter Siddle Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Australian Fast Bowler Peter Siddle Announces Retirement From International Cricket
South Africa vs England: Rory Burns Fifty Gets England Off To Solid Start In Chase Of 376 Against South Africa
South Africa vs England: Rory Burns Fifty Gets England Off To Solid Start In Chase Of 376 Against South Africa
South Africa vs England: Aiden Markram Ruled Out Of England Test Series With Fractured Finger
South Africa vs England: Aiden Markram Ruled Out Of England Test Series With Fractured Finger
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.