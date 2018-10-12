 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

England Players Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of Second One-Dayer Against Sri Lanka

Updated: 12 October 2018 18:38 IST

England players went out for a jungle safari on their rest day, ahead of the second ODI at Dambulla.

England Players Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of Second One-Dayer Against Sri Lanka
England will play 5 ODIs, one T20I and 3 Tests during the tour of Sri Lanka. © Twitter

The England team is currently on a two-month long tour of Sri Lanka. The first One-day International (ODI) between the two teams, played in Dambulla, was abandoned due to rain. Ahead of the second match scheduled to take place at the same venue on October 13, England players enjoyed their time-off by going out for a jungle safari. According to reports in English media, few of the players of the ODI team, went to Kaudulla National Park to enjoy jeep safari. The England Cricket Board shared the pictures from the safari.

Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes were seen enjoying their rest day at the park.

The players during the safari experienced a bit of a setback as one of their vehicles got stuck in the puddle. However, with help from the locals, they got out of the tricky situation.

England, in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, breezed to 92 for 2 in 15 overs before rain interrupted the encounter.

The world number one team had handed ODI debuts to fast bowler Olly Stone, 25, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, 28, leaving out both Curran brothers at Dambulla.

Post the second ODI at Dambulla, the action will then shift to Pallekele where the third and fourth match of the ODI series will be played. The fifth ODI between the two teams will be played in Colombo.

After the 5-match one day series, England will play a one-off T20I against the home team.

The Test action between Sri Lanka and England will begin from November 6 in Galle.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Ben Stokes Jonny Bairstow Liam Dawson Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri Cricket Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England are currently on a two-month long tour of Sri Lanka
  • England will play 5 ODIs, one T20I and 3 Tests on the tour
  • First ODI between the two teams was abandoned due to rain
Related Articles
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
India vs England: Ben Stokes Punches Adil Rashid Accidentally During Wicket Celebration. Watch
India vs England: Ben Stokes Punches Adil Rashid Accidentally During Wicket Celebration. Watch
India vs England: Moeen Ali Annihilates India As England Seal Series With 60-Run Win
India vs England: Moeen Ali Annihilates India As England Seal Series With 60-Run Win
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: India 19/0, Trail England By 227 Runs At Stumps
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: India 19/0, Trail England By 227 Runs At Stumps
India vs England: Joe Root Urges Beaten England To Follow Jos Buttler And Ben Stokes
India vs England: Joe Root Urges Beaten England To Follow Jos Buttler And Ben Stokes's Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.