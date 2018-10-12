England Players Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of Second One-Dayer Against Sri Lanka

The England team is currently on a two-month long tour of Sri Lanka. The first One-day International (ODI) between the two teams, played in Dambulla, was abandoned due to rain . Ahead of the second match scheduled to take place at the same venue on October 13, England players enjoyed their time-off by going out for a jungle safari. According to reports in English media, few of the players of the ODI team, went to Kaudulla National Park to enjoy jeep safari. The England Cricket Board shared the pictures from the safari.

Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes were seen enjoying their rest day at the park.

The players during the safari experienced a bit of a setback as one of their vehicles got stuck in the puddle. However, with help from the locals, they got out of the tricky situation.

England, in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, breezed to 92 for 2 in 15 overs before rain interrupted the encounter.

The world number one team had handed ODI debuts to fast bowler Olly Stone, 25, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, 28, leaving out both Curran brothers at Dambulla.

Post the second ODI at Dambulla, the action will then shift to Pallekele where the third and fourth match of the ODI series will be played. The fifth ODI between the two teams will be played in Colombo.

After the 5-match one day series, England will play a one-off T20I against the home team.

The Test action between Sri Lanka and England will begin from November 6 in Galle.