England Hit Record 24 Sixes Against The Windies And Jos Buttler Smashes Half Of Them - Watch

England blasted a world record 24 sixes in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against the Windies at Grenada's National Stadium on Wednesday. Jos Buttler had the honour of smashing the record 24th six over deep mid-wicket in the last over, bringing up his 150 in the process. The Windies had set the previous record of 23 sixes in an innings just seven days ago in the first match between the two sides in Bridgetown. England eventually totalled 418 for six, their third-highest ODI total, after being put into bat.

Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales got England off to a rollicking start, adding a century stand inside 14 overs. Joe Root added only five runs before falling to Oshane Thomas.

Then, Buttler brought up his highest ODI score of 150 off just 77 balls with 12 sixes and 13 fours while captain Eoin Morgan also made 103.

The pair shared a brutal partnership of 204 from 124 deliveries which took England to their third-highest ODI total with 154 runs coming in the final 10 overs alone.

During the fourth ODI between the Windies and England, 46 sixes were hit, the most in an ODI.

England hit a record 24 maximums in their innings before the Windies almost bettered the effort with 22 in their reply.

Moreover, 807 runs were scored in the match; the third-highest aggregate total in ODI history.

Buttler hit the most sixes in an ODI innings for England with 12 as he went from 51 to his hundred in 15 balls.

Chris Gayle smashed a breathtaking 162 as the Windies fell agonisingly short of a famous victory.

The hosts almost chased down the target, but the tourists held their nerve for a 29-run win as leg-spinner Adil Rashid took four wickets in the 48th over.

The victory puts England 2-1 up in the five-match series with one game remaining, in St Lucia on Saturday.

