England won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, August 30. England and Pakistan both named unchanged sides from the first T20I. The first clash at the same venue was abandoned due to rain with the hosts reaching 131/6 in 16.1 overs, following a 42-ball 71 by opener Tom Banton before the game was called off. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked two wickets apiece while Iftikhar Ahmed accounted for the dismissal of opposition skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan's men lost four wickets for just 14 runs in the space of 19 deliveries during a spell, following the pressure generated by the slow bowlers. (Live Scorecard)

Live Scorecard of England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I played at Old Trafford, Manchester