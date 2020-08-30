Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Updates: Babar Azam Scores Half-Century After England Remove Fakhar Zaman
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan.
England won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, August 30. England and Pakistan both named unchanged sides from the first T20I. The first clash at the same venue was abandoned due to rain with the hosts reaching 131/6 in 16.1 overs, following a 42-ball 71 by opener Tom Banton before the game was called off. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked two wickets apiece while Iftikhar Ahmed accounted for the dismissal of opposition skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan's men lost four wickets for just 14 runs in the space of 19 deliveries during a spell, following the pressure generated by the slow bowlers. (Live Scorecard)
Live
ENG
PAK
111/1 (12.1)
Old Trafford, Manchester
Batsman
Babar Azam
55 (42)
Mohammad Hafeez
15* (10)
Bolwer
Saqib Mahmood
15/0 (2)
Adil Rashid
30/1 (3.1)
% chance to win
PAK 58%
ENG 42%
- 19:40 (IST)SIX!Mohammad Hafeez hits the ball over deep square leg, for a six following a short delivery by Saqib Mahmood as Pakistan continue to score freely.
- 19:37 (IST)50 for Babar Azam!Babar Azam brings up his half-century, with a second consecutive boundary as the Pakistan captain leads from the front.
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!Another boundary for Babar Azam, who pulls the ball through midwicket.
- 19:33 (IST)FOUR!Babar Azam continues to attack, dabbing the ball through the vacant slip cordon down to third man for a boundary.
- 19:31 (IST)Mohammad Hafeez in at No.3!Mohammad Hafeez is the new man in for Pakistan, as Fakhar Zaman departs for 36 off 22 deliveries.
- 19:28 (IST)WICKET! Zaman c Banton b Rashid 36 (22)Fakhar Zaman departs for 36, as he attempts to pull the wide delivery bowled outside the off stump, failing to generate the connection needed. Banton completes a catch off the top-edge, running in from long-on as England celebrate a breakthrough.
- 19:25 (IST)SIX!Fakhar Zaman smashes his first six of the innings, clearing the front leg to hit the googly pitched outside leg stump into the stands.
- 19:20 (IST)FOUR!Babar Azam continues to hit boundaries, directing the opening delivery by Lewis Gregory who has been introduced into the attack, over mid-off.
- 19:18 (IST)FOUR!Babar Azam picks up the length early, moving his feet quickly to hit the Adil Rashid delivery through midwicket for a boundary!
- 19:15 (IST)Pakistan dominate powerplay!Pakistan have crossed the 50-run mark in the first powerplay, scoring 51 for no loss. The two openers seem set on the pitch, as Morgan looks for a breakthrough.
- 19:12 (IST)FOUR!Zaman gets his fifth boundary in the innings, opening the face of his bat to steer the short ball over the vacant slip cordon for four.
- 19:11 (IST)FOUR!Fakhar Zaman continues to attack, clearing the front leg to whack the ball straight past Chris Jordan down the ground for his fourth boundary.
- 19:09 (IST)FOUR!Babar Azam joins the party, cutting a loose delivery from Chris Jordan to the point boundary.
- 19:07 (IST)FOUR!Fakhar Zaman makes it three boundaries for him, pulling the slower delivery by Curran behind square, beating the fielder at short fine leg.
- 19:04 (IST)Tom Curran into the attack!Morgan has introduced young pacer Tom Curran into the attack, following the introduction of Chris Jordan who conceded nine runs in his opening over.
- 19:03 (IST)FOUR!Fakhar Zaman gets a second boundary off Chris Jordan's first delivery after being introduced into the attack. Zaman squeezes the low full toss through extra cover for a boundary.
- 18:57 (IST)FOUR!Fakhar Zaman gets the first boundary of his innings, hitting the length ball through backward point on a quick outfield.
- 18:56 (IST)Spin introduced early as Moeen Ali shares new ballMoeen Ali has been introduced into the attack. Ali will start off with no slip, bowling over the wicket to Babar.
- 18:52 (IST)A good first overMahmood ensures just five runs off the opening over, despite the boundary from the first delivery by Azam. Zaman is yet to get off the mark, having faced three deliveries.
- 18:50 (IST)FOUR!Babar Azam starts off with a boundary following a back of length delivery by Mahmood, which the batsman smashes through midwicket.
- 18:49 (IST)We're ready for live actionThe umpires are walking out to the middle. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman open the batting for Pakistan, with Saqib Mahmood set to bowl the first over. We're ready to rumble.
- 18:26 (IST)Playing XIsPakistan: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
- 18:23 (IST)Morgan confirms Jordan's return ahead of schedule"It might be a little bit slower. We've gone with the same side. Chris Jordan is obviously back ahead of schedule. He's been one of the most sought-after bowlers in the world," says Eoin Morgan."We also planned to bowl first but the toss isn't in our hands. The wicket is good and we'll hope to post a big total. We've got the same team. Wahab is an outstanding bowler. We're leaving him out due to the team combinations - we don't want three left-arm seamers," adds Babar Azam.
- 18:18 (IST)TossEngland skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to field.
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second match in the three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.
