Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Take The Lie Detector Test

A healthy bond of friendship on and off the field helps sportspersons, especially teammates, know each other better. And England cricketers Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have set probably the finest example of such camaraderie. Both the English cricketers took a lie detector challenge arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). In the video, which appeared on ECB's Facebook page, the duo can be seen having a laugh at each other while answering presumably tough questions.

The questions during the fun segment were like -- Do you ever pee in the team shower? Do you have the best banter in the England team?

England will take on Sri Lanka in the one-off Twenty20 International (T20I) match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will then host England in a three-match Test series, starting November 6 at the Galle International Stadium.

T20I Squads:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Kasun Rajitha

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Olly Stone, Mark Wood