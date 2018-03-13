England Cricketer Danielle Wyatt To Unleash Virat Kohli's Gift In India

Virat Kohli gifted Danielle Wyatt a bat, which she is set to use in the T20I tri-series in India.

Virat Kohli gifted Danielle Wyatt a bat, which she is set to use in the T20I tri-series in India. © Twitter

Danielle Wyatt was the member of the victorious England women's team that defeated Mithali Raj-led India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final. The English cricketer made headlines in 2014 after asking India captain Virat Kohli to marry her on Twitter. She had proposed to Kohli after watching his spectacular knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in 2014. Later that year, Kohli gifted Wyatt a bat during a warm-up game between India and England in Derbyshire. With England women's team set to tour India this month for a T20I tri-series, Wyatt is eager to use the 'secret weapon' given by Kohli in the tournament.

"I'm using Virat Kohli's bat now," Wyatt told ESPNcricinfo in an interview.

The series will see Australia women, India women and England women fighting for the title. The tournament will be hosted by Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Wyatt described the bat as a beast and will be using it when she will open the batting for England against Australia women on March 23. England women will face India women on March 25.

"The bat I hit the century with broke not long ago. So now I'll be using Virat's," Wyatt said.

Wyatt also recalled the reaction of fans after she proposed to Kohli on Twitter.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

"Ten minutes later (after the tweet), I picked my phone up and I've got 1000s of favourites and retweets, it's all over Indian news, they're emailing my dad at home," Wyatt said.

"When we met, he (father) said: 'You can't do things like that on Twitter! They take things seriously!' I was like, 'okay. Sorry!"

The England cricketer was trolled after she put up a picture of a bat carrying the wrong spelling of Kohli's name.

The 26-year-old has represented England in 53 ODIs, scoring 602 runs at an average of 17.20.

In 73 T20Is, Wyatt has scored 657 runs at an average of 14.93, including one century and one half-century.