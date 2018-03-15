 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

England Cricket Team To Tour Sri Lanka For First Time In Six Years

Updated: 15 March 2018 23:41 IST

The tour will begin on October 10 with a day-night ODI at Dambulla, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

England Cricket Team To Tour Sri Lanka For First Time In Six Years
The tour will begin on October 10 with a day-night ODI between England and Sri Lanka © AFP

England will tour Sri Lanka for the first time in over six years to play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 match, organisers said Thursday. The tour will begin on October 10 with a day-night ODI at Dambulla, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. There will be three day-night ODI matches in all while the T20 will also be a day-night game. The First Test will be at the picturesque Galle International Stadium while the other two tests are slated for Pallekele stadium in Kandy and in the capital Colombo. The Third Test is scheduled to be played from November 23 to 27 when the tournament ends.

England's previous tour of Sri Lanka was in 2012 for a two-match Test series they drew 1-1. 

Sri Lanka toured England in 2016 for a full tour of three Tests, five ODI matches and a one-off T20 game. England won the series.

Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England will tour Sri Lanka for the first time in over six years
  • England will play 3 Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off T20I
  • There will be three day-night ODI matches in all
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Likely To Miss India Test At Lord
Ben Stokes Likely To Miss India Test At Lord's With Affray Trial On August 6
Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow's Century Powers England To Series Win Over New Zealand
Injured Ross Taylor Hammers Career-Best 181 as New Zealand Beat England
Injured Ross Taylor Hammers Career-Best 181 as New Zealand Beat England
England Star Joe Root
England Star Joe Root 'Disappointed' With IPL 2018 Snub
3rd ODI: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Spin England To Dramatic Win Over New Zealand
3rd ODI: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Spin England To Dramatic Win Over New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.