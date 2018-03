England Cricket Team To Tour Sri Lanka For First Time In Six Years

England will tour Sri Lanka for the first time in over six years to play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 match, organisers said Thursday. The tour will begin on October 10 with a day-night ODI at Dambulla, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. There will be three day-night ODI matches in all while the T20 will also be a day-night game. The First Test will be at the picturesque Galle International Stadium while the other two tests are slated for Pallekele stadium in Kandy and in the capital Colombo. The Third Test is scheduled to be played from November 23 to 27 when the tournament ends.