England Beat West Indies In 4th ODI Under DLS Method

England beat West Indies by six runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method to win the rain-affected fourth one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday. Victory saw England take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with just Friday's finale in Southampton to come. England, set 357 to win after West Indies made 356 for five, were 258 for five when rain stopped play 35.1 overs. That left them just ahead of where they needed to be on D/L to win at that stage.

Moeen Ali, who made a blistering 102 in England's win in the fourth ODI in Bristol on Sunday, helped get England above the required run-rate with a dashing 48 not out.

Together with Jos Buttler (43 not out), he put on an unbroken 77 in eight overs after recalled opener Jason Roy made 84 on his Surrey home ground.

Defeat was cruel on the West Indies for whom Evin Lewis (176, retired hurt) and Alzarri Joseph (five for 56) produced ODI-best performances.

-- Freak injury ends Evin Lewis's blazing century --

Evin Lewis made a stunning 176 before having to retire hurt in bizarre fashion during the fourth one-day international against England at The Oval on Wednesday.

Lewis's highest ODI score, surpassing his previous hundred at this level of 148 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in November last year, was the cornerstone of the tourists' 356 for five as they fought to square this five-match series at 2-0 down with two still to play.

Having been dropped on 122, Lewis was on course for a double century until, in the 47th over, he deflected a delivery from paceman Jake Ball into his ankle and collapsed to the turf.

Writhing in agony, the 25-year-old Trinidad left-handed opener required prolonged on-field treatment before being wheeled off on a stretcher to sympathetic applause from a capacity crowd.

He was later taken to hospital for an X-ray.

Lewis remained unbeaten, having faced 130 balls including 17 fours and seven sixes.

Together with West Indies captain Jason Holder (77) he shared a stand of 168, with Lewis having previously added 117 in 22 overs in the company of Jason Mohammed (46).

Defeat in the series opener meant World Twenty20 champions West Indies could no longer qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Britain and coach Stuart Law said before this fixture he wanted to see 'set' batsmen go on deep into the innings.