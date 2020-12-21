The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the appointment of former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Carl Hopkinson has been named as fielding coach, while former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel has been named as spin bowling consultant. England Cricket's official Twitter handle released the list of appointments on Monday.

Coaches for England's Test tour of Sri Lanka are:

Head Coach: Chris Silverwood

Assistant Coach: Paul Collingwood

Wicketkeeper Consultant: James Foster

Fielding Coach: Carl Hopkinson

Batting Consultant: Jacques Kallis

Bowling Coach: Jon Lewis

Spin Bowling Consultant: Jeetan Patel

Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were rested for England's tour of Sri Lanka as ECB named a 16-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. England and Sri Lanka will play two Tests with the first match starting on January 14.

The England series against Sri Lanka was postponed in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rearranged tour will now be held behind closed doors in Galle. Rory Burns too will miss the red-ball tour as his wife is expecting their first child during the second week of January.

Ollie Pope, who is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan, will join the squad and continue his rehab in readiness for the four-match Test series against India starting in February.

After Sri Lanka, England will play a four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Archer and Stokes will return for England in the red-ball series against India.