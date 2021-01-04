England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday. The all-rounder, part of England's Test squad that arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, underwent a RT-PCR test along with the rest of the touring party but was the only player to return positive. "Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a release.

The ECB, in its media release, said Moeen Ali will now isolate himself for 10 days as per Covid protocols laid out by the Sri Lankan government. Apart from Ali, one more England player Chris Woakes has been deemed to be a possible close contact and will also observe self-isolation till further testing.

Rest of the England players and support staff members will take a PCR test for the second time on Tuesday morning. The visitors will begin their training for the first time since arriving in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The first Test of the two-match series will begin on January 14, exactly 10 days from now, while the second Test will be played from January 22-26.