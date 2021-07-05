Pakistan middle-order batsman Haris Sohail will undergo an MRI scan on Tuesday ahead of the ODI series against England and will miss the upcoming two practice sessions. Haris is still feeling "slight pain" in his right leg and a decision on his availability for the first ODI will be made following his scan reports. Haris had also missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week and has already started his rehabilitation.

"Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is still feeling slight pain in his right leg and, as such, he will not take part in next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July in Derby," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

"Haris will undergo an MRI scan on 6 July in Cardiff, following which decision on his availability for the 8 July ODI against England will be made," it added.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England which is also part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will commence in Cardiff on Thursday. The Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to Cardiff on Tuesday.

Last week, Pakistan commenced seven-day preparations for their white-ball UK tour with the first training session of the series at the Derby Cricket Ground after spending the first three days in room isolation.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has highlighted the potential match-winners in the side and showed confidence in getting over the line in the upcoming games.

"Our middle-order is strong too with Babar Azam -- who needs no introduction -- and Mohammad Rizwan, who is fresh from winning the PSL 6. Haris Sohail is back in the side having scored over 50 runs per innings in the UK," said Shadab while speaking to PCB last week.