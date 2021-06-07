The first Test between England and New Zealand ended in a draw at the Lord's cricket ground on Sunday. After the third day's play was washed out with a ball being bowled due to rain in London, the match was heading towards a draw but on the final day, New Zealand scored over 100 runs in the first session and set the hosts a target of 273 runs from 75 overs. Rather than going for the win, England opted for a cautious approach. Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to express his views on England's batting on the final day of the Lord's Test.

If you won't even try to chase a target of 3.6 an over at home with no WTC points at stake, when will you ever try? Not a good advert for test cricket #EngvNZ@ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/K4qzAhoe7L — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 6, 2021

"If you won't even try to chase a target of 3.6 an over at home with no WTC points at stake, when will you ever try? Not a good advert for test cricket #EngvNZ @ECB_cricket," Jaffer tweeted along with a meme from the movie 'Hera Pheri'.

Chasing 273 for the win, England opener Rory Burns played 81 deliveries to score 25 runs before being sent back by Neil Wagner.

His partner Dom Sibley played over 200 balls to remain unbeaten on 60.

Earlier in the match, Devon Conway, on his Test debut, scored a record-shattering double century to help the visitors post 378 in their first innings.

In reply England were bundled out for 275 as Tim Southee picked up six wickets.

New Zealand then declared their second innings at 169 for six on the last day of the match.

England batted out 70 overs to secure a draw, finishing at 170-3.