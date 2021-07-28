Ravindra Jadeja doesn't just swing his bat like a sword after hitting the best of bowlers out of the park. While he might have made that art famous, there's more to the India all-rounder off the field. His hair and sharp beard are often discussed, but it's his love for pets -- especially horses -- that sets him apart from his colleagues. Whether it's Twitter or Instagram, the star all-rounder has shared pictures and thoughts about his love for horses regularly with his fans.

On Tuesday, Jadeja posted a photograph on his Instagram Stories. The picture features the left-handed batsman with a horse. "Forever love," he wrote, using the heart emoji and added a horse emoji as well. In the snap, Jadeja is seen holding the hair of the horse as the pet stands still. The brown and white horse stands in a lush green field while Jadeja interacts with it from the other side of what appears to be a cement fence.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a story on Instagram with his horse.

He posted the same picture on Twitter as well and his fans were once again ecstatic, showering love on him.

A fan from Pakistan reacted, saying, "Best of luck for your series against England. Love from Pakistan."

One user declared Jadeja GOAT -- the greatest of all time. "GOAT with a horse," it read.

On July 10, Jadeja posted two pictures of his horses and wrote, "Missing my boys."

The star all-rounder is currently with his Indian team colleagues in England where the two sides will face off in a five-match Test series beginning August 4. Jadeja is expected to play a key role not just with the bat but also with the ball as far as India's prospects in the series are concerned.

The Englishmen, on the other side, will be looking at avenging the defeat India handed them earlier this year in the four-match Test series in India.