Day 2 | Morning Session   
1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, Aug 01, 2019
England ENG 42/1(15.3)
CRR: 2.7
Australia AUS 284
trail by 242 runs

Updated:02 August 2019 16:36 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: James Pattinson got rid of England opener Jason Roy early on Day 2 of first Ashes Test.

England vs Australia LIVE cricket Score: England lost Jason Roy early on Day 2. © AFP

Steve Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal with a superb century to rescue Australia on the opening day of the Ashes series on Thursday. Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122/8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284. Rory Burns and Jason Roy then survived two overs as the hosts ended the day on 10/0. Former captain Smith, who returned to Australia duty during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd. But he answered the boos in style with his first international century since his ban and his 24th in Tests. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Between England vs Australia, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • 16:33 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Huge LBW appeal... turned down

    Peter Siddle hits Joe Root in front of the wicket and instantly shouts on top of his voice but umpire Aleem Dar seems disinterested and turns it down by shaking his head. It'll be drinks.
  • 16:25 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Huge turn!

    First ball from Lyon turns a big mile, Root wasn't expecting it and decided to leave it but it turned swiftly and missed the stump by a whisker.
  • 16:23 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Spin in!

    Tim Paine has taken off their two fast bowlers after their opening spell and now has handed the ball to experienced Nathan Lyon.
  • 16:20 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Bowling change!

    Peter Siddle, who played a solid innings of 44 runs on Day 1, comes into ball as first change.
  • 16:17 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Short leg in place!

    Australia are looking for wickets here and they have placed a fielder at short leg. 
  • 16:13 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Four leg byes!

    Pat Cummins bowls a well-directed bouncer and Burns ducks at the very last moment but ball kisses the top of his helmet and races over keeper's head for a four. As per ICC protocol, umpire Dar has asked him to get his helmet replaced. 
  • 15:57 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Pattinson strikes! Roy departs for 10!

    James Pattinson finally gets his man as Jason Roy departs for 10. He was having some serious issues facing Pattinson and finally his luck fades, after his previous two outside edges either fell short or went in the vacant region. Smith at second slip takes a good low catch bending forward to give Australia their first breakthrough.
  • 15:49 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Four!

    Cummins offers a half-volley on the leg stump and Burns flicks it off his pads with conviction to claim another boundary.
  • 15:47 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Falls short!

    James Pattinson induces another outside edge from Jason Roy but the ball falls just short of second slip fielder. Roy is surviving dangerously here. He needs to get his feet moving.
  • 15:41 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Four!

    A lot more convincing shot from Rory Burns. Cummins overpitches the ball just a little bit more than he would have liked and Burns leans forward and drives it behind square to collect first boundary of his innings.
  • 15:38 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Edge and four!

    James Pattinson forces Jason Roy to drive off the front foot, he doesn't reach out to the pitch of the ball, throws his bat, ball takes outside edge, travels through vacant fourth slip region and races away to the fence. First run for England on Day 2.
  • 15:30 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Here we go!

    Rory Burns is on strike. Pat Cummins starts the bowling on Day 2. He starts off with a maiden over. 
  • 15:29 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Day 2 play begins!

    Steve Smith and Stuart Broad were the standout performers for their respective teams on Day 1. At the end of play, England were 10/0. Who will highlight the second day's play of the Ashes opener... we shall find out
  • 15:23 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Smith now has the 2nd best Test average!

    After playing a solid innings yesterday, Steve Smith has moved up the order to second, only behind great Don Bradman, in 'Best average in Test cricket' 
  • 15:20 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Banter from the other generation

    Damien Martyn decided to troll England after Steve Smith's heroics rescued Australia on Day 1 in Birmingham.

  • 15:11 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Best from the past!

    In 2017, Steve Smith scored an unbeaten knock of 141 runs in the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane.
  • 14:39 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    The unsung hero!

  • 14:32 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    1 hour to go!

    The action at Edgbaston will resume in exactly one hour.
  • 14:30 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Meanwhile, the hunger continues!

  • 14:21 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    RECAP!

    There was enough drama on day 1 as 294 runs were scored and 10 wickets tumbled. Nonetheless, the day well and truly belonged to none other than Steve Smith.
  • 14:18 (IST)Aug 02, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 2 of the first Ashes Test.
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team The Ashes 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs England vs Australia, 1st Test
