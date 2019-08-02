England vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score, Ashes 2019: Rory Burns, Joe Root Frustrate Australia
Steve Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal with a superb century to rescue Australia on the opening day of the Ashes series on Thursday. Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122/8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284. Rory Burns and Jason Roy then survived two overs as the hosts ended the day on 10/0. Former captain Smith, who returned to Australia duty during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd. But he answered the boos in style with his first international century since his ban and his 24th in Tests. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:57 (IST)Aug 02, 2019
Pattinson strikes! Roy departs for 10!James Pattinson finally gets his man as Jason Roy departs for 10. He was having some serious issues facing Pattinson and finally his luck fades, after his previous two outside edges either fell short or went in the vacant region. Smith at second slip takes a good low catch bending forward to give Australia their first breakthrough.
Australia take the first wicket of the day.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 2, 2019
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/1J6wGj3xwv#Ashes pic.twitter.com/j1U3uCZ3TI
- 15:23 (IST)Aug 02, 2019
Smith now has the 2nd best Test average!After playing a solid innings yesterday, Steve Smith has moved up the order to second, only behind great Don Bradman, in 'Best average in Test cricket'
After his fine 144 on day one in Edgbaston, Steve Smith has the next best Test average after the Don himself (minimum of 20 innings). pic.twitter.com/rDjcVAASpy— ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2019
- 15:20 (IST)Aug 02, 2019
Banter from the other generationDamien Martyn decided to troll England after Steve Smith's heroics rescued Australia on Day 1 in Birmingham.
Woke up this morning and saw these pictures... For a minute I thought England had won the Ashes But then realised just taken a wicket #ashes2019 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/53TOQxS4CT— Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) August 2, 2019
- 15:11 (IST)Aug 02, 2019
Best from the past!In 2017, Steve Smith scored an unbeaten knock of 141 runs in the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane.
Steve Smith sure does love the first Test of an #Ashes series. Re-live his masterful knock at the Gabba in 2017 pic.twitter.com/dH1VyTSl8P— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 2, 2019
- 14:39 (IST)Aug 02, 2019
The unsung hero!
Steve Smith wasn't the only one to get an #Ashes yesterday! pic.twitter.com/VwHRLmmpE9— ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2019
- 14:30 (IST)Aug 02, 2019
Meanwhile, the hunger continues!
Smith, on the left, waiting impatiently for a throw down. #insatiable pic.twitter.com/GBYrG0jE0m— Peter Lalor (@plalor) August 2, 2019