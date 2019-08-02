Steve Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal with a superb century to rescue Australia on the opening day of the Ashes series on Thursday. Australia were in dire straits against England in Birmingham at 122/8 but their last two wickets more than doubled the score and Smith was last man out for 144 in a total of 284. Rory Burns and Jason Roy then survived two overs as the hosts ended the day on 10/0. Former captain Smith, who returned to Australia duty during the recent World Cup that England won, was subjected to repeated jeers by a partisan crowd. But he answered the boos in style with his first international century since his ban and his 24th in Tests. (LIVE SCORECARD)