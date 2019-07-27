 
Endured "Excruciating" Pain During World Cup, Says Jofra Archer

Updated: 27 July 2019 12:42 IST

Jofra Archer took 20 wickets during England's successful campaign, bowling the crucial Super Over in the final at the Lord's on July 14.

Jofra Archer played an instrumental role in the England's maiden World Cup win. © AFP

England pacer Jofra Archer, who played an instrumental role in the country's maiden World Cup win, has revealed that he was in "excruciating pain" and was unable to play without painkillers during the second half of the showpiece event. Archer took 20 wickets during England's successful campaign, bowling the crucial Super Over in the final at the Lord's on July 14.

It was during England's fifth match in the World Cup against Afghanistan when Archer suffered a side strain injury. With the hosts facing must-win situations in their remaining two matches against India and New Zealand during the round-robin phase, Eoin Morgan couldn't afford to rest Archer.

Jofra Archer, while talking to the BBC, said he had to manage the side strain throughout the tournament.

"It was pretty excruciating," he said. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly."

"It was pretty bad. I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards.

"I couldn't get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days," he added.

Archer, who is yet to play a Test, is a hopeful for the England squad in the upcoming Ashes series beginning August 1 at Edgbaston. 

Highlights
  • Archer was unable to play without painkillers
  • Archer said he had to manage the side strain throughout the tournament
  • He had suffered a side strain injury during a match against Afghanistan
