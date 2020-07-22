The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that they are waiting for an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the Indian Premier League (IPL). "We are awaiting final confirmation from BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India," the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement to ANI.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in the UAE, the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed on Tuesday.

The IPL 2020 edition was slated to commence from March 29 this year but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel had told ANI.

He also said that the BCCI has applied for government permission to go ahead with the tournament and further course of action would be discussed in the IPL governing council meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year.