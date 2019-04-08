 
South Africa Women's World Cup Cricketer Dies In Double Tragedy

Updated: 08 April 2019 09:01 IST

Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie, 25, represented South Africa in four internationals -- three ODIs and one Twenty20 -- and was part of the 2013 World Cup squad.

South Africa Women
Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie and her child were killed in a car crash this weekend. © Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie, former South Africa Women's World Cup cricketer, and her child were killed in a car crash this weekend, police confirmed on Sunday. The fatal accident occurred in the northwestern mining town of Stilfontein, a police spokesman told AFP. All-rounder Theunissen-Fourie, 25, represented South Africa in four internationals -- three ODIs and one Twenty20 -- and was part of the 2013 World Cup squad.

"This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of that word," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe. "This is devastating news for all of us.

"Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a national player and in the work she did at grassroots level.

"On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, her family, friends and all her cricketing colleagues."

Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie last appeared for South Africa against Bangladesh in the home series in 2013.

Provincially, she represented the North West Dragons and was very active at grassroots level, coaching at the local community hub until she had to take maternity leave ahead of the birth of her first child.

Comments
Topics : South Africa Women Elriesa Theunissen Cricket
