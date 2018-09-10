Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar Donates $10,000 To Pakistan Dam Fund

International umpire and the member of the ICC Elite Panel, Aleem Dar has donated USD 10,000 to the Pakistan dams fund. Aleem Dar confirmed the news of his donation in a video posted online. "I have decided to contribute $10,000 for the dams fund initiative," Aleem Dar was quoted as saying by www.icc-cricket.com. The fund is in place to build new water reservoirs within the next seven years to prevent a serious drought in Pakistan.

"I appreciate the efforts put in by Chief Justice of Pakistan (Mian Saqib Nisar) and government of Pakistan to construct dams in Pakistan," the umpire said.

He also made a plea for other Pakistanis to contribute.

"This initiative is going to serve as a great benefit for us and our coming generations in the future," he said.

"I would request people in Pakistan and those living overseas to come forward and contribute funds generously for this cause," he added

Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, has also called on Pakistanis at home and abroad to donate to the fund in a bid to help the country's water shortage crisis.