People across India are celebrating the festival of Eid ul Fitr that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Due to the pandemic, celebrations are low key but keeping the spirits high are the hearty wishes from celebrities from various fields. Joining the list was former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. “Wishing everyone good health, happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid,” the batting great wrote on Twitter.

Extending his greeting, former India cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, “On this auspicious day, wishing peace and prosperity for everyone! May this festival bring good health and positivity all around. Stay safe and enjoy the day with your loved ones.”

Ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami wished his online family Eid Mubarak with a happy picture. “May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak”

A lot of wishes had come in yesterday as well, with India captain Virat Kohli being among the first few to extend his wishes. “In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe."

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant urged fans to stay home. “Best wishes to those celebrating Eid today! Please stay indoors and enjoy time with your families. Eid Mubarak everyone.”

India's flamboyant batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all those who are celebrating. Love, light and happiness to you. Please stay safe everyone.”

Most people are observing the sacred day from their homes, keeping away from large gatherings in view of the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic, opting to stay indoors.